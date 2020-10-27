Cattle rescued

Sleuths of the newly constituted Cattle Theft and Illegal Transport Detection Squad of the Mangaluru City Police on Sunday rescued six cows, one oxen and five calves that were being transported in an illegal way in a pick-up vehicle.
Acting on a tip-off, the squad, along with Kankanady Police, asked the driver of the pick-up vehicle to stop at the Padil Check-post.
However, the driver did not stop the vehicle and the police gave a chase. Then, the driver of the pick-up vehicle abandoned it near Ujjodi and escaped.
The rescued cattle were taken to a cattle relief centre in Pajeer as per an order of a court. This is the seventh time that the squad has rescued cattle since its constitution on October 5. The squad has so far rescued 28 head of cattle, a release said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath