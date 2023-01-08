HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholics hold Solemn Eucharistic Procession in Mangaluru

The procession from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral was attended by thousands of Catholics from in and around the city

January 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore held a solemn Eucharistic processionon Sunday, January 8, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral. Thousands of Catholics from in and around Mangalore took part.

The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore held a solemn Eucharistic processionon Sunday, January 8, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral. Thousands of Catholics from in and around Mangalore took part. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore held a solemn Eucharistic processionon Sunday, January 8.

The Catholic Diocese of Mangalore held a solemn Eucharistic processionon Sunday, January 8. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru organised a solemn Eucharistic procession on Sunday, January 8, from Milagres Church to Rosario Cathedral, attended by thousands of Catholics from in and around Mangaluru.

The Year 2023 in the diocese of Mangalore was declared as the ‘Year of Family’ at the end of the Eucharistic Procession. Prior to the procession, mass was offered by Mangaluru Bishop Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha at the Milagres Church. The procession led by the Bishop, culminated at Rosario Cathedral with adoration.

The Eucharistic procession was held on the solemnity of the Epiphany also called Feast of the Epiphany, Theophany, or Three Kings’ Day, commemorating the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, represented by the Magi, and the manifestation of his divinity.

In his homily, the Bishop said, “We need to search God first in the holy scriptures and then in the hearts of each other.” He further said, “The word of God in our hands is our star pointing towards Jesus. The Gospel itself becomes our star which draws us unto Jesus. Our hearts will burn with the word of God when we read and reflect on it. The word of God will make us realise that Jesus walks with us,” he added. 

Rev. Fr. Chethan Lobo, OFM Cap, Editor of Sevak Monthly preached a homily at the Rosario Cathedral grounds. He elaborated on the theme, “Humane Family: Hope of the Future,” and brought out some areas to bring renewal and reformation in the modern Christian families.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.