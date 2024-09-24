GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Catholic Sabha to hold protest on September 27 against illegal sand extraction near Pavoor Uliya island

Published - September 24, 2024 06:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Catholic Sabha of Mangaluru said on Tuesday that it will take out a protest march from Balmatta to the Clock Tower on Friday (September 27). It is to express solidarity with the residents of Pavoor Uliya island in their fight against illegal extraction of sand near the island on the Netravathi.

The sabha alleged that Dakshina Kannada district administration was maintaining silence over illegal extraction of sand that is slowly eroding the island where 40 families live.

Talking to reporters, a former president of the sabha Plavo Rolfy D’Costa said despite protests, sand continues to be illegally extracted. The erosion of island is worrying residents, who have been living there for over a century.

Public Relations Officer of Mangalore Diocese, Roy Castelino, said not just Catholics but people from all faiths will take part in the protest march. “We will fight till the issue is resolved. Residents need our support to protect their land.”

Mr. Castelino said a few days ago the district administration appointed committee to study the illegal sand extraction issue visited the area. The report of the committee is yet to be made public. He alleged that the district administration continues to ignore illegal sand extraction in the area. A former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner A.B. Ibrahim, during his term, had barred sand extraction in one-km radius of the island.

President of the sabha Alwyn D’Souza and Pavoor Uliya resident Gerald D’Souza were present.

