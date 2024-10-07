ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic Sabha threatens to stage a protest in front of Police Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru

Published - October 07, 2024 10:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The group abused Alwyn Jerome D’Souza for cutting into their income by spearheading an agitation against the illegal extraction of sand near Pavoor Uliya Island. He was pushed into a ditch and the group tried to murder him, alleges Catholic Sabha’s former president

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Catholic Sabha, Mangaluru, on Monday, October 7, threatened to stage a protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office if the city police did not arrest all persons behind the assault on the sabha’s president Alwyn Jerome D’Souza on the outskirts of the city on October 5.

Addressing presspersons, the sabha’s former president Rolphy D’Costa said that the Mangaluru Rural police have so far not arrested any of the 20 persons accused of scolding and assaulting Mr. D’Souza.

The group abused Mr. D’Souza for cutting into their income by spearheading an agitation against the illegal extraction of sand near Pavoor Uliya Island. Mr. D’Souza was pushed into a ditch and the group tried to murder him (Mr. D’Souza), he alleged stating that a group of media persons rushed, caught the act on camera, and saved Mr. D’Souza’s life.

The assault on Mr. D’Souza has scared him and other members involved in the ongoing agitation. “If the police fail to arrest all the 20 persons involved in the incident within the next seven days, we will protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office and also in front of Mangaluru Rural Police Station,” he said. The sabha will continue its agitation till illegal sand extraction near Pavoor Uliya ends.

Sabha’s vice-president Steven Rodrigues, Sabha’s Spiritual Director Father J.B. Saldanha, and activist Sunil Kumar Bajal, were present.

