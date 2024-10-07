GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholic Sabha threatens to stage a protest in front of Police Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru

The group abused Alwyn Jerome D’Souza for cutting into their income by spearheading an agitation against the illegal extraction of sand near Pavoor Uliya Island. He was pushed into a ditch and the group tried to murder him, alleges Catholic Sabha’s former president

Published - October 07, 2024 10:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Catholic Sabha, Mangaluru, on Monday, October 7, threatened to stage a protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office if the city police did not arrest all persons behind the assault on the sabha’s president Alwyn Jerome D’Souza on the outskirts of the city on October 5.

Addressing presspersons, the sabha’s former president Rolphy D’Costa said that the Mangaluru Rural police have so far not arrested any of the 20 persons accused of scolding and assaulting Mr. D’Souza.

The group abused Mr. D’Souza for cutting into their income by spearheading an agitation against the illegal extraction of sand near Pavoor Uliya Island. Mr. D’Souza was pushed into a ditch and the group tried to murder him (Mr. D’Souza), he alleged stating that a group of media persons rushed, caught the act on camera, and saved Mr. D’Souza’s life.

The assault on Mr. D’Souza has scared him and other members involved in the ongoing agitation. “If the police fail to arrest all the 20 persons involved in the incident within the next seven days, we will protest in front of the Police Commissioner’s office and also in front of Mangaluru Rural Police Station,” he said. The sabha will continue its agitation till illegal sand extraction near Pavoor Uliya ends.

Sabha’s vice-president Steven Rodrigues, Sabha’s Spiritual Director Father J.B. Saldanha, and activist Sunil Kumar Bajal, were present.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.