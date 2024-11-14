Catering services should only be provided by those having trade licence, says association

Those providing catering services in Dakshina Kannada should do it after getting the trade licence from the Mangaluru City Corporation and other local bodies, said president of Dakshina Kannada Catering Owners’ Association Abdul Rasheed in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rasheed said 260 caterers registered with the association were carrying out catering after obtaining the licence. They have been following all norms and ensuring supply of quality food to consumers. They are also disposing kitchen waste in a proper way, he said.

Mr. Rasheed said there are about 1,000 caterers in the district who are conducting business without obtaining the licence. These are not registered with the association. Asking them to get the licence at the earliest, Mr. Rasheed said it is necessary in light of prevailing government norms.

He said a memorandum has been submitted to Deputy Commissioner M.P.Mullai Muhilan asking him to direct all caterers to carry out the trade after obtaining licence.

