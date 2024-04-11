Cast your votes based on development works done by a candidate, Hegde tells voters

April 11, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Wednesday, April 10, urged the voters to cast their franchise looking at the development works executed by the candidate.

“No amount of speeches would result in the growth of a country, but development works will,” he told party workers and the general public at Madamakki in Hebri taluk. Mr. Hegde said during his tour that people remembered him for the works that were executed in the past as an MLA, Minister, and MP and put forth new issues and problems. This was the biggest gift to any people’s representative, he said.

Mr. Hedge said the Congress government in the State was working as promised. It has implemented all the five guarantees promised without any hitch. Therefore, voters should exercise their franchise considering the functioning of the government as well as the history of the candidate, he urged.

He noted that carving out Udupi district out of Dakshina Kannada district in 1997 when he was the district in-charge Minister has heralded a slew of developmental works in the district. Even small works, namely, those of bridges and vented dams, have ushered in development by accelerating farming activities in the vicinity. Whenever farming prospers, the village prospers thereby leading to the prosperity of the country.

Mr. Hegde said the Opposition parties that had been criticising the Congress guarantee schemes and saying the schemes would lead to the economic crisis, have now become silent realising that the schemes were a big hit. The BJP remains silent on the Central government waiving off ₹11 lakh crore loans of the rich. The country faces economic crisis because of such favours to the rich and not through the guarantee schemes.

Speaking at the nearby Belve village later, Mr. Hegde said religion should not be brought into politics. He also contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, but there was no need for a public display of his gesture. Bringing religion into politics was a disservice to religion, he said.

Later in the day, Mr. Hegde visited automobile showrooms, private hospitals and such other establishments in Udupi City and interacted with their employees.