Cashew cultivation has good prospects in North Karnataka plains, says progressive farmer

March 20, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, released Nethra Jumbo-2 (H-125), a new plant variety developed by the Directorate during Cashew Day-2024 at Puttur | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Cashew cultivation has good prospects in rain-fed areas, particularly in North Karnataka plains, said Ramakumar Rajarathnam, progressive cashew farmer from Chitradurga.

He was speaking at the Cashew Day 2024 celebrations organised by ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research, recently at Puttur.

He shared his own experience of adoption of different varieties of cashew and other production technologies of the Directorate to increase the yield levels.

Mr. Rajarathnam said he also adopted solar-based drip irrigation system in the farm thereby ensuring effective water utilisation to grow cashew. He complimented the Directorate for releasing various cashew varieties and adapting biotechnology for whole genome sequencing of cashew variety for the first time thereby helping farmers to increase their farm income.

On the occasion, the Cashew Directorate released Nethra Jumbo-2 (H-125), a new plant variety developed by it and distributed the grafts to farmers. Value added cashew products, including cashew fruit bar and Nethra-CAAPP cookies were also released on this occasion. A book in Kannada “Geru hannu-Ruchi vaividhya” by Soukhya Mohan was also released.

Director J.D. Adiga highlighted the necessity of introducing new varieties and suggested to farmers to make use of all the varieties developed by the Institute. Veena, G.L. Scientist, DCR, Puttur delivered a special talk on “Waste to wealth: adding value to cashew apple“ while Jalaja S. Menon, Head, Cashew Research Station, Madakathara, Kerala Agriculture University, Thrissur talked on “Value addition in cashew apple.”

Senior scientist E. Eradasappa, scientist H.P. Bhagya, Chief Technical Officer Prakash Bhat and others were present.

