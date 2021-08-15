Cases against infected persons if found in public

DC tells officials to keep as many positive persons as possible at COVID Care Centres instead of in home isolation

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday warned of registering cases against COVID-19 positive persons and their contacts if they were found roaming in public.

Presiding a virtual review meeting here, Dr. Rajendra asked officials to keep as many infected persons as possible at the COVID Care Centres instead of home isolation. Whoever is allowed to be isolated at home, should strictly be monitored by officials concerned that they strictly comply with the quarantine norms, he said.

During his virtual meeting with district and taluk level officers, Dr. Rajendra asked officials to follow directions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and visit houses of infected persons. If the infected persons and their contacts are found roaming around, the same should be visually recorded and an FIR should be registered against them. Officials were asked to shift COVID-19 positive pregnant women in the locality to the nearest government hospital. Care should be taken that there are no deaths of any positive patient.

Because of gradual increase in the test positivity rate, Dr. Rajendra asked officials to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

On an average, 15,000 RT-PCR tests should be done every day and this should not stop on Sundays and government holidays, he said.

Directing officials to strengthen tracing of primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients, he said staff from the Education Department should be involved in this task. Adequate number of masks, sanitisers, gloves, PPE kits, and other essential items should be made available across primary health centres and other government health facilities.

Officials should be on the field to effectively implement the weekend lockdown. Those in need of vehicles and ambulances should forthwith take sanctions and make arrangements. Arrangements should be make to take services of technicians wherever there is a need.

The recreational centres have been closed and hotels and liquor outlets have been permitted to function with 50% of the capacity. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Rajendra asked officials and other government staff to function responsibly.