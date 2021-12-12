Case registered for derogatory posts against Gen. Bipin Rawat, Ajit Doval

MANGALURU

12 December 2021 01:16 IST

The police have registered a case on charges of derogatory references made against former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on three Facebook accounts.

In a complaint filed at the Mangaluru South Police Station on Friday, Sushanth Poojary, a resident of Kulashekar, said a day after Rawat and 12 others died following helicopter crash, a derogatory post was made on December 9 on the Facebook account of Vasanth Kumar T.K. The post stated that Rawat was among those who made pompous statements about PM Modi when China built a village in Indian Territory. “Rawat’s death has brought satisfaction as this will bring new Chief of Defence Staff, who would be a man of steel,” the complainant quoted the post.

Similarly, Mr. Poojary pointed out, Subbarao Ravikumar, in his Facebook account, said with the death of Rawat, one of the voices of ‘Pheeku’ has been silenced. On the Facebook account of Shrinivas Karkala, a statement was posted indicating a similar end to life to the National Security Adviser Mr. Doval.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the compliant has been registered for offences under Sections 505 (1) (A), 505 (1)(B) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

Mr. Kumar said efforts are on find out whether the accounts are actually related to persons mentioned by the complainant. While two accused are said to be from Bengaluru and Karkala, the location of the third is not known, he said.