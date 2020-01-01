Mangaluru

Case registered for delay in work

The Kankanady Police registered a criminal case against Director of Navayug Udupi Tollway Private Limited, National Highway Authority of India Project Director and two others for delay in completion of flyover construction at Pumpwell here.

The complaint was registered against firm’s director Uma Maheshwara Rao and her two staff members, Krishnamurthi and Bhasker. NHAI Project Director Shisumohan was named as the fourth accused. They were accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pradyumna Rao, an industrialist, filed the complaint with the police accusing the firm of delay in completion of the flyover construction that was causing hardship to motorists, especially those operating between Mangaluru and Kasaragod in Kerala. He said that the firm was cheating people by frequently extending deadlines for completing the work. The NHAI project director was silent on the concessionaire’s transgressions, he said.

