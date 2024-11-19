Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, alias Shrikant, who died in an encounter with police at Hebri in Udupi district of Karnataka on November 18, was among the nine Maoists accused in the murder of 50-year-old bamboo basket weaver Sadashiva Gowda in Hebri in December 2011.

Maoists suspected Sadashiva Gowda to be a police informer. Sadashiva was kidnapped and murdered near Kabbinale in Hebri on December 19, 2011. The police found Sadashiva’s body with his hands tied to the trunk of a tree.

Apart from Vikram Gowda, Pradeep alias Tungappa, John alias Jayanna, Mundagaru Latha alias Likamma, Sundari alias Geeta, Srimati alias Unnimaya, Suma alias Chennamma, M. Vanajakshi alias Jyothi and Prabha alias Hosagadde Prabha, were named as accused in the murder case registered by Hebri police.

Accused No. 6 Srimati and suspected Maoist Chandru of Tamil Nadu were arrested following an exchange of fire between Maoists and Kerala police’s Thunderbolts special forces team in Thalappuzha in Wayanad district of Kerala on November 8, 2023.

On body warrant, Srimati was produced on February 14, 2024 before Additional Civil Judge and JMFC, Karkala, which permitted police to further question her. Following submission of chargesheet against Srimati, the court ordered split of the case against Vikram Gowda and eight other absconding Maoists. The court was expected to pass an order on November 20 to commit the case to the District Sessions Court for trial against Srimati.

Vikram Gowda, a native of Nadpalu village under Hebri Police Station limits in Udupi district, was among three Maoist leaders of Karnataka who were active in the Maoist movement. Hailing from a family of peasants, he started with protests against Kudremukh National Park project. He is accused in a total of 114 cases, — 64 in Karnataka and 50 in Kerala. Of the 64 cases, three pertain to murder, including that of Sadashiva Gowda. Two other cases are the murder of 42-year-old Venkatesh in Sringeri police station limits in 2007, and death of KSRP constable Mane in an encounter with police in Belthangady police station limits in 2011.

Surrender policy in Karnataka

It was in March 2024 that the government of Karnataka approved a revised surrender policy to assimilate left-wing extremists to the mainstream. Under this policy, the government enhanced financial support for Maoists booked in more than one case from ₹5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh. If the surrendered extremists showed interest in starting their own businesses, or in improving their skills, ₹5,000 per month will be given for training in a recognised institution.

The same benefit was extended to those who wish to get formal education for a period of two years. They were assured of additional financial support in case they surrendered weapons and gadgets.