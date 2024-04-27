GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Case filed against bridegroom for using marriage invitation to campaign for Modi

April 27, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Uppinangady police in Dakshina Kannada have booked a case against a bridegroom of Kababa for using his marriage invitation card to campaign for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by printing Mr. Modi’s photo on the card.

Shivaprasad, a resident of Alantaya Village in Kadaba taluk, distributed invitation cards for his marriage on April 18 in which he mentioned that making Mr. Modi Prime Minister once again would be an apt gift to be given by invitees to the married couple. Mr. Modi should continue as Prime Minister for the better future of the nation, Mr. Shivaprasad printed on the card.

The Flying Surveillance Team secured the invitation card and found that Mr. Shivaprasad had not taken permission to print it. Finding it a violation of the model code of conduct, the FST filed a complaint with the Uppinangady Police on April 17 against Shivaprasad and the person who printed the invitation card.

On April 25, the police registered the compliant following permission by the jurisdictional magistrate.

