Case filed against Bajrang Dal activists for threatening Congress candidate

The Bantwal Rural police have registered a case against a group of Bajrang Dal activists found in a video clipping raising slogans threatening to the life of Mithun Rai, the Congress candidate who was defeated by BJP’s Nilin Kumar Kateel in Dakshina Kannada LokSabha constituency.

Mr. Rai, also president of the Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress, filed the complaint with Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad after the video went viral on the social media.

In the video reportedly pertaining to the demonstration taken out in Badakabail, which is near Polali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, the activists allegedly used foul language in Tulu against Mr. Rai. They are heard saying that they will chop off Mr. Rai’s hands, legs and if need be his head if he interferes with the Bajrang Dal.

Condemning the action of the activists, Mr. Rai on Monday told reporters that he will not be cowed down by such threats. “I am here at the party office in Mangaluru. Let them come here,” he said.

Later Mr. Rai met Mr. Prasad and filed a complaint seeking action against the activists.

Mr. Prasad said the Bantwal rural police had taken note of the video on Sunday and initiated process of taking from the activists an undertaking of good conduct under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. “With a complaint today, a case is now registered against those activists,” Mr. Prasad said.

Meanwhile, Sharan Pumpwell, the former Bajrang Dal State president, claimed Bajrang Dal does not entertain thoughts of assaulting anybody. “It seems the activists have said this in a josh. We will call them and advise against raising such slogans,” he said and added they were yet to figure out whether those in the video were indeed Bajrang Dal activists.