Case, counter-case filed after groups quarrel

A quarrel between two groups of youth has led to the filing of a case and a counter-case here.

A press release issued by the district police said that Ashis Ali, Shanu, Tahim and Shivani, who were friends, were talking to one another at 8 p.m. at Bhujanga Park here on November 2, and another group comprising Sunil Poojary, Rakesh Suvarna and others came and demanded their identity cards.

There was a quarrel between them and the other group assaulted Ashis Ali and the others. Soon after getting this information, these youth were called to the police station and questioned. When the police were enquiring, Shivani’s father came to the police station and on his request, instead of a complaint, only a statement was taken.

In her written statement, Shivani said that as she was sitting in the park and talking to her friends, a group of eight to nine persons suddenly come and assaulted them, and that her friends had not misbehaved with her.

On November 4, the photos of Ashis Ali and Shivani were downloaded from Facebook and circulated in WhatsApp groups. The photos of Ashis and friends talking to one another and the photos of physical assault were circulated. A case on this was registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, the police said.

With regard to the same incident, Krishnananda filed a complaint on November 2 stating that Ashis Ali was misbehaving with Shivani. When he (Krishnananda) questioned about it, Ashis Ali, Harshad Ali, and two or three others assaulted him.

A case based on his complaint has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station, the police said.