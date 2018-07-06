Case booked for ‘illegal’ felling of tree on volleyball ground

The Forest Department has booked volleyball coach Narayan Alva and a tree-cutting contractor for the alleged illegal felling of a rain tree and the pruning of 14 other trees in and around the volleyball training ground adjoining the Mangala Stadium in the city.

Range Forest Officer P. Sridhar said the incident was brought to light by activist Shashidhar Shetty on Thursday morning.

A three-decade-old rain tree near the volleyball training area had been cut down, while branches of Ashoka and 13 other trees in the area between the stadium and the volleyball ground has been pruned.

Mr. Sridhar said an application was made by Deputy Director of Youth Services and Sports Pradeep D’Souza to his office on June 4 seeking permission for felling and pruning of some trees whose branches were likely to fall down and cause harm to volleyball players training at the ground.

“Before we could send the personnel, the department had got the contractor, who illegally cut down the old tree on Wednesday. Pruning of branches of other trees was done on Monday and Tuesday,” he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that permission was necessary for cutting and pruning of trees whose girth was 30 cm and more. Felling and pruning of trees without permission was an offence under Section 8 of the Karnataka Tree Preservation Act. The Assistant Range Forest Officer has registered an FIR against Mr. Alva and the contractor.

Mr. Alva, a senior volleyball coach who trains State and national level volleyball players, said the application for pruning of trees was made a day after the fall of a branch of the old rain tree when the training was on. “I was concerned about the safety of around 100 volleyball players . Hence I requested the department for pruning of the old rain tree near the practice area and other trees outside.”

Mr. Alva said he was shocked to see the contractor had felled the old tree, which was among the several trees in the area that served as shelter for players. Mr. Alva said the personnel of the contractor carried out their work between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. when there was no practice session.

The video made by Mr. Shetty about the act went viral in social media. There were calls to Deputy Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan and Mr. D’Souza condemning the act of tree cutting contractor.