Mangaluru

Case booked for derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed

The alleged derogatory remark was posted on Facebook.   | Photo Credit: AP

Dakshina Kannada district police have registered a case against a person from Sullia taluk for an alleged derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed in a post on Facebook.

In a complaint filed with the Bellare police, Naufal, a resident of Bellare village, accused Jagadish Kaivaltadka of making derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed on Facebook while commenting on a group of youth defiling Karinjeshwara temple near Bantwal by wearing footwear. Naufal said Kaivaltadka has hurt religious sentiments and has instigated communal hatred.

Bellare police registered the complaint for an offence under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to trace the accused and also verify whether the post was indeed made by Kaivaltadka.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 2:20:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/case-booked-for-derogatory-reference-to-prophet-mohammed/article37351419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY