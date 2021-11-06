Case booked for derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed

Accused belongs to Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district

Dakshina Kannada district police have registered a case against a person from Sullia taluk for an alleged derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed in a post on Facebook.

In a complaint filed with the Bellare police, Naufal, a resident of Bellare village, accused Jagadish Kaivaltadka of making derogatory reference to Prophet Mohammed on Facebook while commenting on a group of youth defiling Karinjeshwara temple near Bantwal by wearing footwear. Naufal said Kaivaltadka has hurt religious sentiments and has instigated communal hatred.

Bellare police registered the complaint for an offence under Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are trying to trace the accused and also verify whether the post was indeed made by Kaivaltadka.