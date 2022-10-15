Case booked by Udupi police for brandishing weapons

ADVERTISEMENT

The Udupi police booked a case against 10 persons for brandishing swords during the Durga Daud held in Udupi on October 2. Another case was registered against two persons for allegedly making inflammatory speech during the programme.

Udupi District President of Association for Protection of Civil Rights Hussain Kodibengre on Wednesday, October 12, night filed a complaint seeking against persons who had displayed swords during the Durga Daud held between Kalsanka Junction and Krishna Math. He also demanded action against Srikanth Shetty and Kajal Hindustani for their inflammatory speech during the public meeting held near Krishna Math.

A case under Sections 153 (A) and 143 of Indian Penal Code was registered against Mr. Shetty and Ms. Hindustani. Ten unknown persons were booked under Section 27 of Arms Act.

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar and MLAs Raghupathi Bhat and Lalji Mendon were among the persons who attended the Durga Daud. Some dalit activists had asked police to take suo moto cognizance of display of swords.