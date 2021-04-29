Case booked against temple members

MANGALURU

29 April 2021 23:21 IST

The Ullal Police have registered a case under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act against members of the organising committee of Brahmakalashotsava of Ullal Someshwara Temple for organising rathotsava which resulted in a huge gathering of people on Monday evening. The case was registered on the charge that the event had been organised against the guidelines issued by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The case was registered on Tuesday after a visit to the temple by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan and Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bhandaru on Monday evening. “The organising committee is accused of going ahead with the event disregarding notice issued to stop it,” Mr. Bhandaru said.

Photographs and videos of large number people participating in the rituals during the Brahmakalashotsava and the rathotsava were widely circulated in the social media. In light of the ban on holding religious events, the temple organising committee had decided to cancel all cultural programmes but hold only the religious rituals.

