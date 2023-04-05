ADVERTISEMENT

Case booked against Mangaluru resident for cheating job aspirants

April 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal Town police booked a case against a resident of Mangaluru accusing him of cheating a few job aspirants of a job in Bulgaria.

In the complaint, Nelli Leena Monteiro, a resident of Kallige villege of Bantwal, said V.R. Sudheer Rao, a resident of Bejai New Road, offered jobs in Bulgaria to her sons. Rao took ₹2.83 lakh on February 22, followed by ₹84,950, ₹71,000, ₹60,000, ₹16,000, ₹49,000, ₹2,500, ₹2,100, and ₹45,000.

Rao called Ms. Monteiro’s children to Mumbai and took ₹15,600 on March 19. Rao then left the place by telling that he will bring jackets for use in Bulgaria. Rao’s mobile phone has been switched off and he was inaccessible, she said.

Ms. Monteiro sought action against Rao for cheating her of ₹6.3 lakh.

The police registered a case under Sections 417 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and are searching for Rao.

CONNECT WITH US