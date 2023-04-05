HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case booked against Mangaluru resident for cheating job aspirants

April 05, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bantwal Town police booked a case against a resident of Mangaluru accusing him of cheating a few job aspirants of a job in Bulgaria.

In the complaint, Nelli Leena Monteiro, a resident of Kallige villege of Bantwal, said V.R. Sudheer Rao, a resident of Bejai New Road, offered jobs in Bulgaria to her sons. Rao took ₹2.83 lakh on February 22, followed by ₹84,950, ₹71,000, ₹60,000, ₹16,000, ₹49,000, ₹2,500, ₹2,100, and ₹45,000.

Rao called Ms. Monteiro’s children to Mumbai and took ₹15,600 on March 19. Rao then left the place by telling that he will bring jackets for use in Bulgaria. Rao’s mobile phone has been switched off and he was inaccessible, she said.

Ms. Monteiro sought action against Rao for cheating her of ₹6.3 lakh.

The police registered a case under Sections 417 and 420 of Indian Penal Code and are searching for Rao.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.