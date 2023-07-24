Case booked against city bus driver for using mobile phone while driving

July 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

After the video of a private city bus driver looking at a mobile phone while driving the bus on National Highway 66 went viral, the city police booked the driver for rash and negligent driving.

In the video captured by a passenger travelling on the same bus on Sunday, Kishore Melvin Gonsalves, the driver of St. Antony Motors bus on Route No. 42, is seen changing the gears and holding the steering of the bus with his left hand while looking at a mobile phone in his right hand. Expressing concern over such driving, the commuter sought action against driver.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police tracked down the bus on Monday. The police said Gonsalves admitted to driving the bus while holding mobile phone from Yekkur to Netravthi bridge bus stop on Sunday afternoon. The bus was full of passengers and the bus was plying from State Bank of India bus terminus to Talapady.

Following a complaint by Traffic South Police Head Constable Deviprasad, Gonsalves was booked under Section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also booked under provisions of Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for the use of the mobile phone while driving.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said a letter will be written to Regional Transport Office, Mangaluru, for cancelling the driving license of Gonsalves.

