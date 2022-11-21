Case against Shariq pending before a DK district sessions court for trail

November 21, 2022 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MANGALURU

A case filed earlier by Mangaluru city police against Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run who suffered burns while carrying explosive material in an autorickshaw here on Saturday evening, is pending for trial before the Third Additional District and Sessions Court in the city.

Shariq had been arrested by the police with two others in connection with two communally sensitive and anti-national graffiti that had come up in two different places in the city in November 2020.

The first graffiti which read “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba And Taliban to deal with Sanghis And Manvedis, Lashkar Zindabad,” had come up on the compound wall of Venture Apartment in Battagudde off Kadri Kambla Road on November 27, 2020. The second, which read “Gustak E Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saja Sar Tan Se Jude”, had come up on the wall of the old police outpost building in the premises of the district court on November 28, 2020.

The police arrested Shariq, Maz Muneer Ahammed alias Maza, and M. Sadath Hussain on December 6, 2020, in this connection. They were charged under Sections 3 and 5 of Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act and under Sections 13 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They had been released on bail later.

This case is pending before the Third Additional District and Sessions Court for trial.