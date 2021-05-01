Mangaluru

Case against fast-food restaurant under epidemic diseases Act

A case has been booked against a fast-food restaurant in Attavar here under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for giving coffee and other items to customers late on Friday night.

The city police took action following the circulation of photographs and videos of the operation of Midnight Bristos on social media.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the Mangaluru City South Police visited the restaurant on Saturday and checked the CCTV footage of the restaurant.

“It clearly showed customers being provided with coffee and other items beyond midnight. The operation of the restaurant in the night was a violation of curfew guidelines,” he said.

