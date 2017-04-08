‘Carry weapons during night patrol’

After the assault on a Sub-Inspector in the city recently, Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar on Friday asked policepersons to carry weapons while patrolling during night.

He asked them to make use of ‘reasonable force’ to protect themselves from attacks.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Sekhar said that it was a rule that one among the two personnel on night patrol should carry a weapon.

While an officer has to carry the service pistol the constable has to carry a rifle.

“I have reiterated this order to our personnel. Safety and security of our personnel is paramount,” he said.

“Under no cost will attacks on police be tolerated. We have the right to private defence. If anybody tries to attack, reasonable force will be used to apprehend such persons,” he said, and added that the personnel have been told to work impartially and without fear to uphold the rights granted by the Constitution.

Mr. Sekhar said that Sub-Inspectors can use of motorcycles in the police station for patrolling. They can use police control room (PCR) vans only if no other vehicles are available, he said.

Mr. Sekhar said that Shameer (28) and Mohammed Niyaz (20), who were arrested for allegedly assaulting Mr. Aithappa near Lady Hill Circle on April 5, are suspected to be involved in the assault of constable Adarsh near Konaje on April 4.

“Investigations are on. Its premature to say anything now,” he added.