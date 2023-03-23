Carry out long pending ethnographic study of Codava Race: Codava National Council

March 23, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Opposing the recent announcement by Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary of the government’s proposed enthnographic study of Codavas, Codava National Council on Thursday, March 23, said the proposed study will be of non-Codavas, who have descended from Malabar region, and not of indigenous Codava race, which is necessary and is pending since last eight months.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Council’s Chairman N.U. Naachappa Codava said the Minister made the announcement in the conclave of non-Codava Malabari descent people in Buttangala in the outskirts of Virajpet on February 19.

“Those who have descended from other regions to Kodagu and imbibed our culture and practices cannot be descendents of the indigenous Codava Race. Codavas have genetically imbibed the culture and have their own folk and legal systems, which needs to be protected and preserved,” said Mr. Naachappa.

Following delay by the government in taking up ethnographic study of dwindling and vulnerable Codava Race to facilitate its inclusion in Scheduled Tribe list, the Council approached the High Court of Karnataka. The High Court wide its order in WP 7003/2021 dated July 20,2021 directed the government to carry out comprehensive ethnographic study. “This file is pending with the office of Chief Minister for the last eight months. Despite knowledge of this fact, the government has announced study of non-Codavas and thus, derailing the actual study of Codava Race,” he said.

Mr. Naachappa blamed Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah for this and accused the latter of portraying non-Codavas as those from Codava Race. “If the State Government does not order comprehensive ethnographic study of Codava Race as per the order of the High Court, we will be forced to approach High Court once again,” Mr. Naachappa said.