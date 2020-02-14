‘Carry out frequent inspections, improve grievance redressal mechanism’

While asking Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) Limited to bring in qualitative change in the working of its consumer grievance redressal mechanism, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Shambhu Dayal Meena on Thursday said that MESCOM officials should carry out regular inspection of transformers and other infrastructure.

In his concluding remarks following a public hearing on the proposed new tariff order of MESCOM, Mr. Meena said that MESCOM officials were not carrying out inspections in a proper way. The transformers need to be oiled and small repairs to infrastructure should be carried out. This goes a long way in cutting down transmission and distribution loss. “We are serious about this matter. If it is not carried out we need to bring in regulation,” Mr. Meena said and added that this inspection should be carried out by Superintending Engineers twice in a week. He directed MESCOM Managing Director R. Snehal to authorise General Manager (Human Resource) or any other official of MESCOM to oversee the inspection exercise.

Pointing out that MESCOM’s quality of consumer grievance redressal was not good, Mr. Meena asked Ms. Snehal to conduct regular public grievance meetings. MESCOM can consider organising tours for farmers to farm land where power saving mechanisms have been put to effective use.

Ms. Snehal said that metering of pumpsets and its regularisation was being taken up in phases and each year, they were handling about 20,000 pumpsets. Steps were being taken to make farmers become aware about pumpsets that help save power. Reconciliation and other measures were being taken up to recover ₹ 1,700 crore that was due to MESCOM. The power company was giving orientation to personnel in handling consumers.