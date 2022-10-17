Carnatic music concerts in city from today

ADVERTISEMENT

A week-long Carnatic music festival, Raga Sudha Rasa – 2022, hosted by Mani Krishnaswami Academy, will begin at the University College, Hampankatta, here on Monday.

The festival will feature 15 concerts in the evenings, handing over of four awards and felicitating five achievers, according to academy secretary P. Nityananda Rao.

The inauguration will be with a talavadya concert at 4.30 p.m. It will be followed by a classical concert by Kanchana Sisters at 6.30 p.m. on Monday.

There will be a symposium on the book of acclaimed Sitar artiste Rafique Khan on Wednesday, at 4.45 p.m.

T.P.N. Ramanathan and Pantamangalam P.G. Yuvaraj will present a Nadaswaram concert on Friday, at 6.20 p.m.

This year’s Yuva Kala Mani award will be presented to Kruthi Bhat of Chennai on October 23 at 2 p.m. Later she will present a concert at 5.30 p.m., Mr. Rao said in a release.