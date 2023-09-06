Cardiologists advise women not to ignore symptoms of cardiac problem

September 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - MANGALURU

Women, especially those who have attained early menopause and those whose uterus has been removed, run the risk of inviting cardiac problem. They should not overlook the symptoms and should consult doctors at the nearest hospital at the earliest, said a group of cardiologists of Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, cardiologist Narasimha Pai, Head of Department of Cardiology, KMC Hospital, said heart ailment is not just a ‘man’s problem’ but women too are at risk. Of patients with cardiac issues, nearly 10% are women and it is a worrying aspect.

Dr. Pai said there is general tendency among women to neglect the symptoms and consult doctors very late. “Symptoms namely of fatigue during walking, chest pain at rest, should not be overlooked and you need to visit the nearest hospital at the earliest,” he said.

Cardiologist K. Padmanabha Kamath said in the last two years there has been an increase in the number of persons aged less than 45 reporting heart attacks. Apart from genetic factors, lifestyle changes, stress in work, less emphasis on food diet and sleep, and environment around youngsters, contribute to cardiac problems in youth. It is imperative for youth to undergo cardiac screening test.

Stressing on heart health of women, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, as part of World Health Day, will hold a two-km ‘Women on Walk for Heart Health walkathon for women on September 17. The walkathon will start at 6 a.m. from KMC Hospital, B.R. Ambedkar Circle, and end at Marena Sports Complex, Kaprigudda, Attavar.

Maneesh Rai, Cardiac Electrophysiologist of KMC Hospital, said the hospital has partnered with a FM radio channel to conducting ‘Heart Beat’, heart health quiz program, in September.

Every week two questions will be announced and two lucky winners per quiz will be awarded, he said.

Senior Heart Surgeon Harish Raghavan and Senior Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon Madhav Kamath also spoke.