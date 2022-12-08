Cardinal Filipe Neri to attend Mangaluru Diocesan Pastoral Parishad golden jubilee celebration

December 08, 2022 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - MANGALURU

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, Patriarch of the East Indies and the Chairman of the Laity Commission in the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India, will be the chief guest for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) here on Saturday.

The celebrations will be held at Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady. Cardinal Filipe Neri is the Indian Prelate who was recently elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis.

With the Cardinal, Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru, Aloysius Paul Dsouza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore, John Michael D’Cunha, a retired Judge of Karnataka High Court, Ronald Colaco, NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist and Philomena Lobo, a former Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy, will be the other dignitaries attending the celebrations.

Accoding to M. P. Noronha, the convenor of the programme the Saturday’s event will be the culmination of all the celebrations which took place in all the parishes of Mangalore Diocese.

The programme will be presided over by Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangaluru. The former secretaries who served the DPP will be felicitated during the programme.

The programme will commence at 8.45 a.m. with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

A souvenir and a small documentary will be released during the programme, a release said.