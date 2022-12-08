Cardinal Filipe Neri to attend Mangaluru Diocesan Pastoral Parishad golden jubilee celebration

December 08, 2022 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman, Patriarch of the East Indies and the Chairman of the Laity Commission in the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of India, will be the chief guest for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Parishad (DPP) here on Saturday.

The celebrations will be held at Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady. Cardinal Filipe Neri is the Indian Prelate who was recently elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Cardinal, Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru, Aloysius Paul Dsouza, Bishop Emeritus, Diocese of Mangalore, John Michael D’Cunha, a retired Judge of Karnataka High Court, Ronald Colaco, NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist and Philomena Lobo, a former Director of the Department of School Education and Literacy, will be the other dignitaries attending the celebrations.

Accoding to M. P. Noronha, the convenor of the programme the Saturday’s event will be the culmination of all the celebrations which took place in all the parishes of Mangalore Diocese.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme will be presided over by Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangaluru. The former secretaries who served the DPP will be felicitated during the programme.

The programme will commence at 8.45 a.m. with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.

A souvenir and a small documentary will be released during the programme, a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US