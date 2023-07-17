ADVERTISEMENT

Car gets dragged for couple of kilometres after rear-ending tipper lorry and getting stuck underneath its chassis in Udupi district

July 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Lorry driver tells police that he understood that a car had rammed his vehicle, but did not stop fearing public outrage and continued to drive

The Hindu Bureau

The car, on its way to Mangaluru, was trailing the tipper lorry that was on its way from Belman near Padubidri to the Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru, when the incident occurred near Kannagar.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

In a bizarre incident, the driver of a tipper lorry drove the vehicle for about 2 km dragging along a car that got stuck beneath the lorry’s chassis, after rear-ending it in Padubidri police limits of Udupi district on July 17, Monday afternoon.

The car, on its way to Mangaluru, was trailing the tipper lorry that was on its way from Belman near Padubidri to the Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru, when the incident occurred near Kannagar.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Fortunately, there was no casualty and the car occupants only sustained some injuries in the incident, the police said.

While the car was being driven by Yasir Khan, 33, a resident of Sagar and was occupied by Gaffar Khan, 65, and Shahin, 60, from Sagar in Shivamogga district, the tipper lorry was being driven by Munishwar from Bihar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The car, on its way to Mangaluru, was trailing the tipper lorry that was on its way from Belman near Padubidri to the Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru, when the incident occurred near Kannagar.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The car, on its way to Mangaluru, was trailing the tipper lorry that was on its way from Belman near Padubidri to the Baikampady Industrial Area in Mangaluru, when the incident occurred near Kannagar.

The lorry driver told the police that he understood that a car had rammed his vehicle, but did not stop fearing public outrage and continued to drive. He did not know that the car was stuck beneath his vehicle and was being dragged.

The car driver told the police that he was also not aware how the mishap occurred and the vehicle got stuck to the tipper lorry.

As passers-by witnessed the strange event, in which the car was being dragged dangerously, they made attempts to stop the lorry that finally halted near the Hejmady toll plaza.

The Padubidri police have seized both the vehicles and have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US