Car driver booked under Section 308 of IPC

He hit four vehicles and has injured a woman rider

The police booked Shravan Kumar, a car diver accused of hitting four vehicles and seriously injuring a woman on Saturday, under Section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a statement, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that Shravan Kumar has been accused of driving his high-end car in a rash and negligent manner despite knowing the fact that such driving will cause serious harm to other motorists. After obtaining legal opinion, the police booked Shravan Kumar under Section 308 of IPC. He has also been booked under Sections 279 and 337 of IPC. Shravan Kumar has been taken into police custody till April 12.

Shravan Kumar, an interior decorator, is accused of driving his car in a rash and negligent manner and hitting a median. His car then went on hit a scooter that 47-year-old Preethi Nagaraj was riding and three other vehicles, including a car, that were all going towards PVS Cricle. The condition of Ms. Nagaraj, who suffered a head injury, continues to be critical. Seven-year-old Amay Jayadevan, who was in a car, was injured and he is out of danger.

Dies in accident

A 65-year-old Bengaluru resident died while three others were injured in collision between two cars in Budoli of Peraje village of Bantwal taluk on Sunday. The Vitla Police said that 65-year-old Lakshman Achar died on the spot, while Narayan, Manjunath and Raghuchandra were injured and admitted to a hospital nearby.