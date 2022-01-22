Car driver arrested for blocking ambulance

MANGALURU

22 January 2022 00:19 IST

Suo motu case registered after a video of the act went viral on social media

The Mangaluru Traffic North police have arrested Monish, a resident of Attavar, for allegedly blocking the way of an ambulance.

The police registered a suo motu case after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The police said the ambulance driver was taking a patient from Father Muller Hospital in the city to Bhatkal. Monish reportedly overtook the ambulance near Mulky and refused to give way for the ambulance till Udupi. This was even as the ambulance driver had kept the siren on. The video of the act was captured from the ambulance and posted on social media.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said Monish is accused of offences punishable under Section 279 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 184 of Indian Motor Vehicles Act. The co-passenger in the car was not booked as he was not an accused, the police said.

Policemen assaulted

The Mangaluru East police arrested Dyany Paul, 39, and Maxim Joseph, 54, for allegedly assaulting civil police constables D.T. Shivananda and Beerendra S. Meti of Mangaluru East police station on January 18.

The police said the arrested persons waylaid the two police personnel, who were returning to their quarters after night curfew duty, at Yeyyadi junction on the night of January 18. Accusing the police personnel as fake policemen and claiming themselves as real police personnel, the two accused assaulted the policemen. Immediately, they called personnel from the police station and the two accused persons were secured. The police seized the car of the accused. The two were accused of offences punishable under Sections 341, 353 and 332 of Indian Penal Code, the police said.