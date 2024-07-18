The passengers of a car narrowly escaped being buried under mud on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 overnight on July 17-18. Their vehicle was buried under mud following a landslide near Doddathappale village on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75. Local people rescued the passengers.

A car was buried under mud on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 overnight on July 17-18, 2024. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Following heavy rains in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, there have been many reports of landslides on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the highway. Movement of vehicles on the highway has been badly hit by the landslides. Many vehicles were stuck on the highway. Local police were directing motorists to alternative routes.

Senior officials have reached the spot.

