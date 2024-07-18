GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Car buried in mud following landslide on Shiradi Ghat on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

Local people rescued the passengers

Updated - July 18, 2024 09:50 am IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:49 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Landslides on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75, in Hassan district of Karnataka, has hit movement of vehicles on Bengaluru Mangaluru highway, since July 17, 2024.

Landslides on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75, in Hassan district of Karnataka, has hit movement of vehicles on Bengaluru Mangaluru highway, since July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The passengers of a car narrowly escaped being buried under mud on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 overnight on July 17-18. Their vehicle was buried under mud following a landslide near Doddathappale village on Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75. Local people rescued the passengers.

Following heavy rains in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, there have been many reports of landslides on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the highway. Movement of vehicles on the highway has been badly hit by the landslides. Many vehicles were stuck on the highway. Local police were directing motorists to alternative routes.

Senior officials have reached the spot.

