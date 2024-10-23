Capt. Chowta urges Karnataka govt. to roll back Tulu course fees

Expressing concern over Mangalore University increasing the tuition fee for the postgraduate course in Tulu, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Wednesday urged the State government to ensure the fee is rolled back.

In a letter to Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Capt. Chowta said the university has increased the fee from ₹15,000 to ₹22,410 a year, seriously impacting admissions to MA in Tulu. The move becomes a burden on those wanting to study Tulu, he added.

At a time when concerted efforts were on to get Tulu official language status, the government increasing the fee for MA Tulu was improper, the MP stated. The university reduced the fee by ₹4,000 from 2020-21 responding to students’ demand to help the growth of the language.

Capt. Chowta noted that the postgraduate department in Tulu could be continued only when at least 15 students get enrolled. In such a situation, increasing the fee unilaterally affects admissions. Therefore the government should interfere in the matter and ensure the fee is rolled back for the continued working of the Tulu section.

Meanwhile, the MP also urged Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma to urge government departments concerned to roll back the fee.

