GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Capt. Chowta urges Karnataka govt. to roll back Tulu course fees

Published - October 23, 2024 10:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the government to roll back fee for MA in the Tulu course offered by Mangalore University.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the government to roll back fee for MA in the Tulu course offered by Mangalore University. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Mangalore University conducts its MA in Tulu programme at Sri Samsthana Odiyooru Tulu Adhyayana Kendra (Study Centre) at the University Evening College campus in Hampanakatte in Mangaluru.

Mangalore University conducts its MA in Tulu programme at Sri Samsthana Odiyooru Tulu Adhyayana Kendra (Study Centre) at the University Evening College campus in Hampanakatte in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Expressing concern over Mangalore University increasing the tuition fee for the postgraduate course in Tulu, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Wednesday urged the State government to ensure the fee is rolled back.

In a letter to Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Capt. Chowta said the university has increased the fee from ₹15,000 to ₹22,410 a year, seriously impacting admissions to MA in Tulu. The move becomes a burden on those wanting to study Tulu, he added.

At a time when concerted efforts were on to get Tulu official language status, the government increasing the fee for MA Tulu was improper, the MP stated. The university reduced the fee by ₹4,000 from 2020-21 responding to students’ demand to help the growth of the language.

Capt. Chowta noted that the postgraduate department in Tulu could be continued only when at least 15 students get enrolled. In such a situation, increasing the fee unilaterally affects admissions. Therefore the government should interfere in the matter and ensure the fee is rolled back for the continued working of the Tulu section.

Meanwhile, the MP also urged Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma to urge government departments concerned to roll back the fee.

Published - October 23, 2024 10:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / universities and colleges / language

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.