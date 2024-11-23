Capt. Chowta seeks Finance Minister’s intervention to speed up ongoing critical infrastructure projects

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to facilitate speeding up of ongoing critical infrastructure works in the region, including Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 widening, establishment of Indian Coast Guard Academy, and merger of Konkan Railway Corporation with the Indian Railways.

He also sought Ms. Sitharaman’s intervention in realising novel development projects, including inviting Global Capability Centres and setting up of a premier banking institution. He presented a detailed appeal during his meeting with the Minister on the eve of the Winter session of Parliament at New Delhi.

A statement from the MP’s office here said the meeting follows the Finance Minister’s recent visit to Mangaluru, when Capt. Cowta had engaged in discussions regarding the region’s developmental priorities. The ongoing key infrastructure projects should be completed at the earliest as they are critical for the development of the region and have been pending for a long time, he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Capt. Chowta remarked: “These initiatives have the potential to transform Mangaluru into a pivotal hub of trade, commerce, and economic activity while strengthening its coastal security. I am confident that under the Finance Minister’s guidance and leadership these projects will pave the way for the holistic development of Dakshina Kannada.“

On the proposal for establishing an Institute of Banking Research and Training (IBRT) to serve the growing need for regional financial hubs, he said: “We are the cradle of banking industry. The best banking and finance minds of our country have come from our region. Therefore it is only befitting that as an ode to to the legacy of our region, we be home to a premier institution.“

Capt. Chowta reiterated his commitment to transforming Dakshina Kannada into a model of progress, innovation, and development in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and underlining the importance of fostering balanced regional growth to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

