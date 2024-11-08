Capt. Chowta seeks coffee board’s support for arecanut growers of Dakshina Kannada to grow coffee

MANGALURU Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, has appealed to Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal to instruct the Coffee Board of India to extend its support and facilities to farmers of Dakshina Kannada to cultivate coffee.

In his October 25 letter, a copy of which was released to the media on Thursday, Capt. Chowta said that arecanut growers in the district are facing challenges owing to declining yield.

“...Arecanut, a vital commercial crop, has been severely impacted by extreme weather conditions, diseases, and pests leading to significant yield loss. To mitigate these risks and diversify their agricultural practices, many farmers in Dakshina Kannada are keen to explore coffee cultivation, given its suitability to the climate of the district...”

He said despite the potential benefits of coffee cultivation, the district lacked the facilities and support provided by the board and the Central Coffee Research Institute, which are readily available to farmers in the neighboring districts (like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu).

Capt. Chowta said that the board could play a crucial role in promoting coffee cultivation in Dakshina Kannada through training programmes, technical assistance, and market access initiatives. Given the proximity of Dakshina Kannada to traditional coffee growing districts, it is feasible for the board to extend its support and services to the farmers of Dakshina Kannada.

The MP said that while traditional coffee growing regions and neighbouring districts like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu already benefit from the facilities and support provided by the board, Dakshina Kannada remained underserved, despite being geographically close to the traditional coffee growing districts.

“...I urge you to take steps to ensure that the farmers of Dakshina Kannada have access to the same level of support and resources as their counterparts in neighbouring regions...”

Meanwhile, Capt. Chowta said in his release on Thursday that farmers in Sullia, Puttur, and Belthangady taluks should be encouraged and supported to explore coffee cultivation.

The MP said that he will pursue the matter further during the coming winter session and try to meet officials concerned, the Board chairman, and the Union Minister too at the earliest.