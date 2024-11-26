Capt. Brijesh Chowta meets Railway Minister, discusses railway issues

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, met Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed various matters pertaining to crucial railway infrastructure development of Mangaluru region.

He highlighted various pending railway matters especially relating to the issues in Shiradi Ghat and Mangaluru-Bengaluru connectivity.

A letter was also submitted to the minister seeking his intervention and support.

The letter sought merger of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways. It highlighted on the need for doubling the railway tracks between Bengaluru and Mangaluru which is crucial for better rail connectivity.

Having posted about them, Capt. Chowta highlighted matters in another post drawing the attention of the State government on the issues.

“In this direction, I request our Karnataka govt led by CM Shri @siddaramaiah to kindly provide the necessary state support for the swift redressal of various concerns pertaining to both Konkan Railways as well as HMRDC to ease movement of both people and cargo in this important stretch between Mangaluru and Bengaluru,” he posted on X.

C.N. Manjunath, Bengaluru Rural MP, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, and Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, Uttara Karnataka MP, were with him when meeting the Railway Minister, a release from the office of Capt. Chowta said.