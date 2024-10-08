ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. Brijesh Chowta appointed member of Standing Committee on Energy

Published - October 08, 2024 08:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy. This committee oversees the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

As a member of the committee, Capt. Chowta will be responsible for reviewing and overseeing energy policies and programmes, examining legislation related to the energy sector, monitoring energy production, distribution, and consumption, and promoting renewable energy sources and sustainable development.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy held its first meeting on Monday, a release from his office said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US