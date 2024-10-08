Capt. Brijesh Chowta appointed member of Standing Committee on Energy

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy. This committee oversees the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

As a member of the committee, Capt. Chowta will be responsible for reviewing and overseeing energy policies and programmes, examining legislation related to the energy sector, monitoring energy production, distribution, and consumption, and promoting renewable energy sources and sustainable development.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy held its first meeting on Monday, a release from his office said.