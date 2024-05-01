‘Capitalist system exploiting labourers, looting natural resources’

May 01, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) J. Balakrishna Shetty said here on Wednesday that the capitalist system in the country is not only exploiting labourers but looting natural resources and public properties.

Speaking at a public meeting in Mangaluru on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said that the capitalist system has failed to address the issues of farm labourers.

CITU’s district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal said that elected representatives are not raising their voice against the alleged sex scandal involving several explicit videos of Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna. Atrocities against women are on the rise.

Earlier, labourers under the auspices of CITU took out a procession in the city.

Meanwhile, speaking at the May Day function in Udupi, the general secretary of Udupi district unit of CITU Suresh Kallagara said that communal forces and capitalist forces have joined hands in the country. They are making labourers slaves of capitalists and dividing labourers on the basis of religion and caste.

The labourers took out a procession from old KSRTC bus stand to Ajjarakadu in Udupi.

