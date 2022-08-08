Mangaluru

Canara College wins ‘MSNIM–Rotary Biz Quiz 2022’

Canara College, Mangaluru won the first place in the ‘MSNIM–Rotary Biz Quiz 2022’ on Friday, August 5, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 08, 2022 00:13 IST
Canara College, Mangaluru emerged the winner while SDM College, Ujire and Vivekananda College, Puttur won the second and third places respectively in the ‘MSNIM–Rotary Biz Quiz 2022’ conducted in Mangaluru on Friday, August 5.

Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management (MSNIM), Bondel, organised the contest in association with Rotary Club of Mangalore North at the institute campus wherein students from 22 colleges in and around Mangaluru participated. Sachin R. Chandra, Assistant Professor in commerce department with Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, was the Quiz Master.

K. Shivaprasad, Dean of Yenepoya Homeopathic Medical College, Mangaluru and past Assistant Governor of Zone-2, Rotary International Dist 3181, inaugurated the event. Jeevandas Narayan, Correspondent, MSNIM presided over the function.

Dr. Shivaprasad, in his address, gave an insight into the Rotary movement and said that activities like quiz help to disseminate knowledge among young minds. Rajesh Nayak, Director-Training, College of Banking and Financial Studies, Sultanate of Oman, conducted a special session on “Management Lessons from Cricket History.”

Mr. Narayan urged students to overcome fears by getting out of the comfort zone. He asked them to seize he opportunity whenever they get it and be a lifelong learner.

Manel Annappa Nayak, Vice President, Women’s National Education Society, distributed the prizes to winners. Institute Director, Molly S. Chaudhuri, Faculty Coordinator of Quiz Suresh Shenoy and Faculty P.M. Nanditha were present.

