Canara College students win MSNIM-Rotary Biz Quiz 2023

July 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Students of Canara College and University College-Mangalore from Mangaluru, emerged winners and runners up respectively in the “MSNIM-Rotary Biz Quiz 2023” organised by Manel Srinivas Nayak Institute of Management and the Rotary Club of Mangalore North on Friday here.

Students from 18 degree colleges from Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts competed in the quiz conducted by MAHE Assistant Professor in Commerce Sachin R. Chandra at the institute campus in Bondel. Students of SKVMS First Grade College, Koteshwara, came third.

Club president and Women’s National Education Society Governing Council member Ganesh Krishna Bhat inaugurated the event.

WNES president Manel Annappa Nayak, Training College of Banking and Financial Studies-Oman Director K. Rajesh Naya, St. Aloysius College Registrar Alwyn D’Sa, and club secretary Prasanna Mallya and others attended the valedictory and distributed prizes.

Mr. Rajesh Nayak said, “Quiz encourages students to read and build their knowledge. Winning in extracurricular activities is just the beginning of the long educational journey and of career success.”

In his presidential address, Manel Annappa Nayak said MSNIM and Rotary have been organising the business quiz for the last seven years. “MSNIM-Rotary Biz Quiz has been one of the most eagerly awaited events. We began with the intention to bridge the gap between current affairs and academics, but today we have extended this widely to reach out to rural areas also,” he said.