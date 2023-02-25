Campus bird count records highest 114 species of birds in Mangalore University

February 25, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The eighth annual Campus Bird Count (CBC) done on the Mangalore University campus a few days ago has recorded the highest count of 114 species of birds of which three species are new additions to the aviation list.

According to Mahim B. and Rithan Bopanna of the university, who co-ordinated the bird survey, the number of species sighted this year was the highest since the inception of the survey in 2016. The Pin Tailed Snipe, Western Yellow Wagtail and an extremely rare Besra, a bird of prey, sighted this year are new additions to the campus.

Some of the other birds sighted on the sprawling 353 acre campus this year included Black Drongo, Black Kite, Brahminy Kite, Common Iora, Banded Bay Cuckoo, Purple-rumped Sunbird, Red-whiskered Bulbul, White-cheeked Barbet, Jungle Babbler and Plum-headed parakeets.

se observation also included the courtship behaviour of Shikra, a sub-adult Crested Serpent Eagle enjoying the morning sunshine and Sri Lanka Frogmouth (nocturnal bird) activity during the day time. Ashy Drongo, Booted Eagle, Grey Wagtail, Indian Pitta are the migratory birds sighted. The Grey-headed Bulbul (near threatened bird), Rufous Babbler and Flame-throated Bulbul are the endemic birds of the Western Ghats. In addition, the sighting of Barn Owl, Spotted Owlet, and Nightjars (Savanna, Indian and Jerdon’s), all nocturnal birds, was also recorded.

The bird count was held from February 17 to 20 as a sub-event of ‘Great Backyard Bird Count’ (GBBC) organized by the Bird Count India. The Vice-Chancellor of the university P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya inaugurated the survey. The survey trails were carried out by 44 participants including students, research scholars and faculty members of the university. Some of the bird enthusiasts from Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Nitte Deemed to be University, Manipal Institute of Technology and some locals also joined in the survey.

The CBC of Mangalore University recorded 77 species of birds in 2016. Subsequently, 95 species were recorded in 2017, followed by 110 species in 2018, 107 species in 2019, 103 species in 2020, 108 species in 2021 and 103 species of birds in 2022.

However, some of the species like Jungle Myna, Fork Tailed Drongo Cuckoo, Green Sandpiper, Indian Roller etc., sighted in the previous years were not seen in the 2023 survey. With the addition of three species this year, the CBC of the university has so far recorded a total of 153 species in the campus, they said.