CAMPCO’s Executive Director Sathyanarayana promoted to Managing Director role

April 30, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
B.V. Sathyanarayana

B.V. Sathyanarayana | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, has decided to elevate its Executive Director B.V. Sathyanarayana as the Managing Director of the multi-state cooperative from May 1, 2024.

The Board of CAMPCO, in its meeting on April 23, unanimously appointed Dr. Sathyanarayana to lead the organisation into its next phase of growth and development, a release from the cooperative said on Tuesday, April 30.

He joined CAMPCO as its Executive Director in January, 2024.

A Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Rural Development Management from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand, and a Post Graduate Diploma holder in Dairy Technology from Annamalai University, Dr. Sathyanarayana had earlier worked as the Managing Director of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (DKMUL), Mangaluru.

Earlier, he was also the Director at Mother Dairy, Bengaluru, a unit of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Joint Director of KMF.

The president of CAMPCO A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi said that the members of the cooperative can get in touch with the Managing Director at 0824-2425866/2888220/2888218 or through e-mail md@campco.org and bvsnarayana@campco.org.

