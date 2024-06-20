CAMPCO’s arecanut procurement, processing plant, and master warehouse to be commissioned at Hebri on June 22

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, will commission its new arecanut procurement and processing plant and a master warehouse at Hebri, Udupi district on Saturday, June 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new building has a plinth area of 676.42 square metrers on the ground floor and 120.75 square metres for staff quarters on the first floor, with a total storage capacity of 600 metric tonnes. The building has been built at an estimated cost of ₹3.10 crore.

Referring to the facility, A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president, CAMPCO said in a release on Thursday, June 20, “This is a significant milestone in CAMPCO’s efforts to enhance agricultural infrastructure in Udupi region and meet the needs of arecanut farmers.”

Following the inaugural session, there will be an arecanut growers’ meet, he said.

S. Ravichandran, General Manager, Karnataka Bank, will inaugurate the building at 3 p.m., the president said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.