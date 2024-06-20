ADVERTISEMENT

CAMPCO’s arecanut procurement, processing plant, and master warehouse to be commissioned at Hebri on June 22

Published - June 20, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, will commission its new arecanut procurement and processing plant and a master warehouse at Hebri, Udupi district on Saturday, June 22.

The new building has a plinth area of 676.42 square metrers on the ground floor and 120.75 square metres for staff quarters on the first floor, with a total storage capacity of 600 metric tonnes. The building has been built at an estimated cost of ₹3.10 crore.

Referring to the facility, A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president, CAMPCO said in a release on Thursday, June 20, “This is a significant milestone in CAMPCO’s efforts to enhance agricultural infrastructure in Udupi region and meet the needs of arecanut farmers.”

Following the inaugural session, there will be an arecanut growers’ meet, he said.

S. Ravichandran, General Manager, Karnataka Bank, will inaugurate the building at 3 p.m., the president said.

