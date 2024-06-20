GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAMPCO’s arecanut procurement, processing plant, and master warehouse to be commissioned at Hebri on June 22

Published - June 20, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. (CAMPCO), Mangaluru, will commission its new arecanut procurement and processing plant and a master warehouse at Hebri, Udupi district on Saturday, June 22.

The new building has a plinth area of 676.42 square metrers on the ground floor and 120.75 square metres for staff quarters on the first floor, with a total storage capacity of 600 metric tonnes. The building has been built at an estimated cost of ₹3.10 crore.

Referring to the facility, A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, president, CAMPCO said in a release on Thursday, June 20, “This is a significant milestone in CAMPCO’s efforts to enhance agricultural infrastructure in Udupi region and meet the needs of arecanut farmers.”

Following the inaugural session, there will be an arecanut growers’ meet, he said.

S. Ravichandran, General Manager, Karnataka Bank, will inaugurate the building at 3 p.m., the president said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.