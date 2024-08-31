GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘CAMPCO will ask Centre to re-fix maximum standard moisture level for arecanut from 7% to 11%’

Published - August 31, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The 50th annual general body meeting of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd. was held at Adyar in Mangaluru on Saturday,

The 50th annual general body meeting of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd. was held at Adyar in Mangaluru on Saturday, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Society Ltd. (CAMPCO) will again take up with the Union government the need to re-fix the maximum standard moisture level for arecanut from 7% to 11% to help market it, according to president of the cooperative Kishore Kumar Kodgi.

Addressing the 50th annual general body meeting of the inter-State cooperative in Mangaluru on Saturday, Mr. Kodgi said that the cooperative two years ago appealed to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to re-fix the standard. The cooperative will again hold a meeting with FSSAI authorities to convince them on the need to re-fix the standard as some consignments of arecanut are getting rejected in the North Indian market on quality grounds.

It is especially so during the monsoon and marketing the ‘hosa adike’ (new stock). When the moisture content in arecanut was beyond 7%, some of the stakeholders found it difficult to market their consignments.

Meanwhile, a report in the book Arecanut Research and Development, published by CPCRI in 1985, said that generally when ripe arecanut is dried under good sunlight for 35 to 40 days to get white chali variety and when tender arecanut is dried for 10 to 12 days to get red batlu variety, the moisture level varied between 5.5% and 13.4% depending on the size of the nuts and other climatic conditions.

Mr. Kodgi said that the cooperative is also contemplating on procuring cashewnut from farmers. The board will take a final decision on the same.

Presently, the cooperative is procuring arecanut, cocoa, pepper and rubber from farmers.

Some members in the meeting urged CAMPCO to also procure coconut from farmers as the cooperative has entered the coconut market by marketing coconut oil in its own brand.

The president said that the cooperative will launch its own app. It will provide all information related to CAMPCO including the market rates of arecanut, cocoa and other produces. The App will help farmers.

